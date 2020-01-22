Actor-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy to marry actress Rachita Ram?

Price range 2020: Key issues to know













Rumours of Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Rachita Ram’s relationship have been doing rounds for some time. It has now intensified after the actress was noticed in Sringeri Sharada Peetham in Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Rachita Ram.PR Handout

It’s stated that Rachita Ram was in Sringeri to attend Deve Gowda’s family-performed ‘Sahasra Chandika Yaga’ pooja on invitation. The video of her go to to the temple are actually everywhere in the web. Thus giving fillip to the speculations round their marriage.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy turns 30

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is celebrating his birthday on 22 January. She has posted an image wherein they’re seen collectively. She shared the photograph and captioned, “Glad birthday to my expensive good friend ☺️ God bless!!✨ @nikhilgowda_jaguar. [sic]”

Nonetheless, neither Nikhil nor Rachita Ram has confirmed the brand new about their relationship until date.

It might be recalled that Nikhil, son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, had acquired engaged with Swathi M Gowda, daughter of movie producer KCN Mohan and late director Poornima Mohan. She is the granddaughter of KCN Gowda, one of many high Kannada movie producer, exhibitor, financier, and distributor. Sadly, it broke up for the explanations finest recognized to them.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy made his performing debut with bilingual Jaguar. His subsequent film was Seetharama Kalyana wherein he had paired up Rachita Ram. He can be seen subsequent within the movie, directed by S Krishna of Hebbuli and Pailwaan fame.

The actor can be president of the JD(s) youth wing. Nikhil forayed into politics final 12 months by contesting from the Mandya Lok Sabha seat and he was defeated by Sumalatha Ambareesh.

Coming to Rachita Ram, she is among the well-liked actresses in Kannada movie business. She has labored with many of the huge stars of Sandalwood like Puneeth Rajkumar, Darshan, Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra.