Actor Prudhvi Raj’s Indecent Conversation With Female Employee Audio Tape Leaked

In keeping with a bit of latest information, Indecent dialog has been leaked by Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) channel. The dialog was between Prudhivraj and the lady worker.

TTD Exposing The Actuality Of Indecent Dialog

TTD i.e. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams reporting on the audion that has been linked by Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) channel, The place is the dialog of chairman B Prudhviraj with a ladies worker. In keeping with the audio file, Mr. Prudhviraj is taking indecent issues with the worker. The audio file has been shared by SVBC channel. TTD is repeatedly on this case to reveal actuality.

Another problem about B Prudhviraj is available in entrance of the publicity of an indecent dialog case. B Prudhviraj has taken cash from the folks to the title of giving the job. He has taken cash from approx. 36 folks to supply the job in SVBC. After figuring out this problem TTD Belief Board chairman SV Subba Reddy, he returned the cash to almost 30 of them.

This time Prudhviraj has thrown unethical feedback on the ladies worker and the ladies worker has recorded the audio and has given it to the SVBC.

After its publishing, Prudhviraj is just not accepting his errors. He’s telling it’s not his voice. He’s speaking concerning the proof concerning the supply file.

About Prudhviraj

Prudhvi Raj is a well-known Tollywood actor. He’s from over 30 years on this trade. He holds a superb title and fame in Tollywood movie trade. He has a superb portfolio, working with massive cinemas and the hit movies.

After Jagan Mohan Reddy rose to energy, Prudhviraj was made the chairman of SVBC. Prudhvi Raj can also be embroiled in a political controversy by calling farmers from a selected neighborhood who’re protesting in opposition to the YSRC authorities’s proposal to shift Secretariat from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, as ‘paid artists.’ His remarks attracted huge criticism from inside his get together leaders.