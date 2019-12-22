Actor Tony Britton dies at the age of 95 

By Tim Stickings For Mailonline

Actor Tony Britton has died aged 95, his daughter Fern Britton introduced as we speak.

She stated: ‘Our father, Tony Britton, died early this morning. Nice actor, director and charmer. Could flights of angels sing thee to thy relaxation.’

The actor starred in traditional British movies together with Operation Amsterdam, Sunday Bloody Sunday and The Day of the Jackal.

Actor and comic Sanjeev Bhaskar stated: ‘Profound condolences Fern and gratitude for the enjoyment and leisure your Dad dropped at me and tens of millions of others. Sending love and power.’

