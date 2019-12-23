Actress-Activist, Arrested During Citizenship Law Protests, Denied Bail

Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had demanded Sadaf Jafar’s launch.

Lucknow:

A courtroom in Lucknow on Monday rejected the bail plea of jailed social activist Sadaf Jafar who was arrested throughout a large protest towards the citizenship legislation.

Chief Judicial Justice of the Peace Sudesh Kumar stated she shouldn’t be entitled to bail because the “offences under which she has been booked” are critical in nature.

Earlier within the day, Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders met the activist in jail and alleged that she was being given worse remedy than “third degree” by the police.

“She (Zafar) was beaten brutally by the police. She was hit on her back and her hair was pulled,” Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu instructed information company PTI.

Accompanied by Congress Legislative Get together chief Aradhana Shukla Mona, Mr Lallu demanded a “high level judicial probe” into the matter.

Congress common secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on Sunday demanded Sadaf Zafar’s rapid launch.

In a tweet on Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi had stated, “Our party worker Sadaf Zafar was telling the cops to catch unruly elements, but the UP Police beat her up badly and arrested her. She has two children. This is high-handedness (jyaadtee) and this type of oppression will not work.”

Sadaf Jafar, who can also be a Congress spokesperson, was arrested whereas she was stay on Fb from the spot the place the protests had gone violent.

In Fb movies extensively shared on social media, Sadaf Jafar was heard saying, “Why are you not stopping them? When there is violence, you are standing and watching the show. What is the use of the helmet? Why aren’t you doing anything?”

In one other video, by which her face shouldn’t be seen however her voice will be heard, she is heard saying, “Why are you arresting me? Why didn’t you arrest the people who were pelting stones?”

When contacted, Sadaf Jafar’s sister Nahid Verma stated she didn’t wish to say something on the matter and that Congress leaders met her sister on Monday and “they can tell better”.

“My sister Sadaf has been arrested. Totally uncalled for and cowardly action of the police! They have slapped charges like sabotage and attempt to murder on her while she was reporting live on how police was complicit in sabotage at the dharna!” she has posted.

“None of us were informed or apparently allowed her to talk to her family. The children are freaking out with worry and so are we,” she added.