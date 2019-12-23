Actress-Activist Arrested During Facebook Live, Lucknow Cops Deny Assault

Lucknow:

Regardless of widespread outrage over the arrest of actress, politician and activist Sadaf Jafar throughout Thursday’s large protest towards the amended Citizenship Act in Lucknow and allegations of extreme assault within the custody, the police have claimed that they’ve “enough proof” towards her.

Ms Jafar was arrested from Lucknow’s Parivartan Chowk the place a authorities bus, media vans and personal automobiles had been set on hearth after the protests spiraled uncontrolled. She was reside on Fb, exhibiting the destruction within the space, when cops caught her.

Within the video that she shared on Fb, Ms Jafar is heard asking why just a few cops had been on responsibility within the space regardless of an enormous turnout of protesters.

A girl constable may be seen forcefully grabbing her. “Aap mujhe kaise giraftaar kar rahe hain… jinhone pathar phenka hai unko to tum pakad nahin paaye (Why are you arresting me…. Those that had been throwing stones, you may not arrest them),” she may be heard asking the cop. “Tumhare saath they na woh buddhe (These previous males had been with you. Weren’t they?)”, the constable then asks her.

Ms Jafar’s household has alleged that she was taken to a police station within the space, assaulted by cops after which despatched to the jail after a medical examination. “I saw her in so much pain. She was hurting because she was beaten with batons, kicked in belly… she had started bleeding,” her sister Naheed mentioned in a press release after visiting her in jail.

The UP Police have denied assault and mentioned they’ve “enough proof” towards her. “She was with the rioters and we arrested her from the site of protest. We followed protocol and got her medical test done. We have enough proof against her and allegations against the police are baseless,” senior police officer Suresh Chandra Rawat mentioned in a press release launched on Twitter.

Acclaimed director Mira Nair additionally demanded the discharge of “A Suitable Boy” actress. “This is our India now – Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow! Join me in demanding her release,” she wrote on Twitter.

Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra additionally tweeted about her arrest, accusing the police of oppression. “Our social gathering employee Sadaf Zafar was telling the cops to catch unruly parts, however the UP Police beat her up badly and arrested her. She has two kids. That is high-handedness (zyaadtee) and any such oppression is not going to work,” she tweeted final night time.

Amongst others arrested in Lucknow over Thursday’s clashes embrace Mohd Shoaib, a 76-year-old human rights lawyer, and SR Darapuri, a former IPS officer and famous theatre artist Deepak Kabir.

A number of experiences have emerged of the police selecting up bystanders within the protests and people who had been protesting peacefully.

“My brother, 22-year-old Faiz Ahmed Khan, was picked up by the police along with two other friends – Syed Fahad and Mohd Saifal – when he was returning from the protests at the Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow on Thursday. He and his friends were demonstrating peacefully. They did not resort to any violence . When they were returning, a policeman asked them for their names. They were then forcibly arrested… they had no stones or any weapon on them. We are trying to get legal help,” mentioned Noor Saba, sister of one of many protesters.