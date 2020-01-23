Actress Annabella Sciorra confronts Weinstein from the witness stand

Annabella Sciorra was a budding younger actress when she first met producer Harvey Weinstein within the early 1990s.

As they grew to become acquainted over the subsequent a number of years, she says the famed movie mogul despatched her a number of unusual presents: a bundle that contained some motion pictures, licorice, popcorn and a bottle of Valium. Then, later, a field of chocolate penises, she informed jurors from the witness stand inside a Manhattan courtroom Thursday.

However what started as merely inappropriate turned violent on a winter night time in late 1993 or early 1994, she stated, when Weinstein pushed his means inside her Gramercy Park residence and raped her. At instances she choked up, struggling to recount the incident to jurors on the primary day of testimony at Weinstein’s trial.

“I was trying to get him off of me. I was punching him. I was kicking him. I was just trying to get him away from me and he took my hands and he put them over my head,” Sciorra, 59, stated, almost crying. “He got on top of me and he raped me.”

Weinstein, 67, is charged in New York with first-degree rape, two counts of predatory sexual assault, one rely of first-degree sexual assault and one rely of third-degree rape. The costs stem from the alleged 2006 rape of Mimi Haleyi, a former worker of Weinstein’s manufacturing firm, and an alleged 2013 assault in opposition to one other lady.

Sciorra is the primary of six accusers who’re anticipated to testify that Weinstein attacked them. Her allegations date again too far to be prosecuted on their very own, however her testimony throughout a trial that’s anticipated to be a watershed second for the #MeToo motion may very well be an element as prosecutors look to indicate that Weinstein has engaged in a sample of predatory conduct.

Sciorra, carrying an extended blue costume, took the witness stand shortly earlier than 10 a.m. and, after standing and pointing towards Weinstein to establish him, started telling jurors what occurred the night time of the alleged assault.

She had accepted a trip house from the film mogul after a considerably uneventful post-event dinner. When she arrived house, she went upstairs to prepare for mattress and placed on a white cotton nightgown that was a household present.

She heard a knock on the door and opened it to seek out Weinstein standing outdoors. She claims he pushed his means inside and started unbuttoning his shirt.

“I then realized that he thought we were going to be having sex,” she stated. “I realized like if he was taking of his shirt that he wanted to have sex.”

She says she requested him to depart and stepped away from him. Earlier than she might run, she stated he grabbed the entrance of her nightgown, held her wrists above her head and raped her, ejaculating on her leg.

He then carried out oral intercourse on her, telling her, “This is for you,” Sciorra recounted.

“It was just so disgusting that my body started to shake in a way that was very unusual,” she stated. “I didn’t really even know what was happening. It was like a seizure or something.”

Sciorra stated she by no means known as police and stated she was “confused” on the time. She stated she thought “rape was something that happened in a back alleyway or a dark place,” dedicated by “someone you didn’t know with a gun to your head.”

The assault left her emotionally brutalized and she or he started consuming closely and slicing herself, she informed jurors. A couple of weeks after the alleged assault, Sciorra noticed Weinstein at a restaurant and tried to speak to him concerning the incident. She informed him she had blacked out.

“That’s what all the nice Catholic girls say,” she recalled him allegedly telling her.

The alleged assault touched off a collection of incidents, Sciorra testified, together with one through the Cannes Movie Competition in 1997 when Weinstein allegedly confirmed up at her resort room door in his underwear with a bottle of child oil in a single hand and a videotape within the different.

Terrified, she began hitting buttons on the room’s phone and Weinstein left, she stated.

Prosecutors previewed Sciorra’s testimony in a prolonged, at-times graphic opening assertion Wednesday that painted Weinstein as a sexual predator who used his movie business clout to abuse ladies for many years.

Weinstein’s lawyer is predicted to cross-examine Sciorra because the listening to continues Thursday. Throughout his opening statements on Wednesday, protection lawyer Damon Cheronis tried to painting Weinstein’s relationships along with his accusers as consensual, and in some circumstances even loving.

Cheronis highlighted a few of what he stated could be “hundreds” of e-mails, textual content messages and different exchanges between Weinstein and several other of the ladies who’ve made claims in opposition to him that present them staying in contact with their alleged rapist lengthy after the assaults have been stated to have taken place.

He questioned the validity of Sciorra’s account, saying she as soon as informed a buddy that she “did a crazy thing and had sex with Harvey Weinstein” and that she had a consensual encounter with him.

“She didn’t describe it as rape because it wasn’t,” Cheronis stated.

The Related Press contributed to this report.