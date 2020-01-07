Actress apologises after being caught putting her feet on the back of a plane seat during a flight

By Tracy You For Mailonline

An actress has been broadly criticised after being noticed placing her ft on the again of a aircraft seat throughout a flight.

An image snapped by a fellow passenger reveals Chinese language star Mei Ting who was sporting a pair of sneakers resting her ft subsequent to the TV display on the seat in entrance of her.

The 45-year-old star needed to apologise to the general public, saying she felt responsible about her behaviour after the picture had gone viral on the nation’s social media.

Chinese language actress Mei Ting was caught with the impolite behaviour on a aircraft departing from Chengdu, in line with a put up by a fellow passenger who took an image of the scene

The 45-year-old star, a family identify in China, needed to apologise to the general public, saying she felt responsible about her behaviour after the picture had gone viral on the nation’s social media

Ms Mei, a family identify in China, was caught with the offensive act on an Air China flight departing from Chengdu Shuangliu Worldwide Airport in south-west China, in line with a put up uploaded on Saturday by the eyewitness.

The blogger confirmed his disapproval as he wrote: ‘I am impressed. Do feminine stars have such low morality these days?’

He posted three footage of the occasion.

The primary one reveals Ms Mei strolling down the aisle. The second captures her trying again whereas being seated. Within the third, Ms Mei is seen resting her ft on the seat whereas an individual sitting subsequent to her, mentioned to be a colleague of hers, even places considered one of their ft on the TV display.

‘Sooner or later, I’ll certainly pay extra consideration to what I say and what I do,’ the star vowed

On Weibo, the Chinese language equal to Twitter, some customers agreed with the blogger and condemned Ms Mei’s act.

One individual generally known as ‘Xing Xing Miao Er’ mentioned: ‘Mei Ting’s behaviour could be very mistaken. If an atypical individual does it, it will even be mistaken.’

The net person then criticised the blogger of evading the star’s privateness by taking footage of her with out permission – opinions echoed by many.

One other commenter, known as ‘FDLLDC’, supported the blogger: ‘I help you. This type of individual will solely brush you off when you attempt to dissuade her. Public figures ought to be examined below a magnifying glasses. [The picture] ought to be put on-line to extend its impression.’

A 3rd participant accused Ms Mei of not realizing find out how to sit correctly.

Ms Mei apologised for the matter on her Weibo account at this time.

In response to the outcry, the star thanked the general public for supervising her motion.

‘As a public determine, I really feel responsible about my very own behaviour and have blamed myself for it. Sooner or later, I’ll certainly pay extra consideration to what I say and what I do,’ she mentioned.