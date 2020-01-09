Adam Cole Celebrates ANOTHER Wrestler Of The Year Award

Adam Cole actually cleaned up in the course of the 2019 WWE NXT Yr Finish Awards. He wasn’t carried out racking up the awards when the yr ticked over to 2020 both.

The present WWE NXT Champion was just lately named the 2019 Wrestler Of The Yr by Professional Wrestling Illustrated. This can be a very prestigious honor and Cole was glad to indicate the quilt and announce his standing.

It’s actually no secret that Adam Cole is receiving so many accolades for his work final yr. He’s primed to make 2020 simply as huge of a yr as he began it off as NXT Champion.

We’ll need to see how lengthy Adam Cole will be capable to maintain onto NXT’s prime title, however there doesn’t appear to be any indication that the Undisputed Period’s chief is dropping an oz. of depth or momentum.