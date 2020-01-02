Adam Cole Cleans Up In WWE NXT Year End Awards

NXT had a really huge 12 months in 2019. They ended the 12 months on the USA Community, however all the 12 months was filled with development for WWE’s developmental model.

WWE NXT introduced a taped present this week with the highest three matches of the 12 months. In addition they introduced the Yr Finish Awards. These yearly awards have grow to be a convention and the ring bell plaques at the moment are a staple for NXT.

You could find the winners beneath:

Tag Staff Of The Yr: Undisputed Period

Male Competitor Of The Yr: Adam Cole

Feminine Competitor Of The Yr: Shayna Baszler

Rivalry Of The Yr: Johnny Gargano vs Adam Cole

Future Famous person Of The Yr: Dakota Kai

Breakout Famous person Of The Yr: Keith Lee

General Competitor Of The Yr: Adam Cole

You’ll discover a operating theme there. Adam Cole completely cleaned up. 2019 was a fairly large 12 months for Cole. 2020 is getting off to a fairly good begin too.