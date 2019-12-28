Adam Driver to host first ‘Saturday Night Live’ of 2020 with musical guest Halsey

Adam Driver is ready to host the primary Saturday Night time Stay of 2020 with Halsey showing as musical visitor.

The Star Wars actor will helm proceedings on the American late evening comedy sketch present for the third time on January 25 when the sequence returns after the Christmas break.

Eddie Murphy introduced that Driver could be the primary host of 2020 when he returned to host Saturday Night time Stay final week for first time in 35 years.

Making his return to Studio 8H to host for the primary time since 1984, Murphy not solely introduced again a few of his basic SNL sketch characters, he invited just a few mates alongside, together with Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Tracey Morgan.

The primary time Driver appeared on SNL was in 2016. He later kicked off the 44th season premiere in September 2018.

The 2020 episode can even mark Halsey’s third look after her final go to in February noticed the ‘Without Me’ singer star as each the host and musical act.

Final week, Adam Driver reportedly walked out of an interview with NPR radio within the US after expressing displeasure at having to listen to an audio clip of him singing in Marriage Story.

Driver stars reverse Scarlett Johansson within the Noah Baumbach-directed film, which was launched on Netflix on December 6.

In the meantime, Driver has stated that he went “totally cold” when he noticed himself as Kylo Ren in Star Wars for the primary time.

Driver at present stars because the villain in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which was launched within the UK on December 19.