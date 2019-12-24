Adam Gase brags about being ‘rich as f—‘ in midst of criticism

Jets head coach Adam Gase noticed his workforce get off to a 1-7 begin to the season, and he’s been underneath a number of criticism within the weeks since, however he doesn’t appear to care.

It’s lengthy been Gase’s ethos to only deflect blame and disconnect from the media scrutiny, and that’s continued throughout his tenure in New York. And it’s attention-grabbing, as a result of he has a 29-34 document as a head coach. Moreover, he’s by no means received a playoff recreation.

However Gase doesn’t care, as a result of he’s “rich as f—,” apparently.

“I’m rich as f—,” has apparently been the road Gase has been delivering to reporters over the previous 11 months when questioned by reporters, in line with Manish Mehta of the New York Each day Information.

There’s a perception within the Jets world that Gase is insecure, in line with the report, with a supply informing Mehta precisely that, and anybody who has seen his press conferences can definitely imagine that.

Frankly, it seems like a man who is aware of he has job safety, and has additionally been paid properly over time, so he’s not likely all that involved with wins and losses. That’s a foul search for the Jets, and doesn’t mission properly for them going ahead.