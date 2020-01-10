Adam ‘Hangman’ Page Growing Frustrated With AEW

Adam “Hangman” Web page appears to be having points along with his outdated associates in The Elite. They nonetheless think about him as a part of the group, however he seems to be discovering his personal Cowboy manner.

AEW introduced a giant #1 contender’s match for Dynamite subsequent week. The Bash At The Seaside particular will see The Younger Bucks vs The Finest Pals vs Proud n Highly effective vs Kenny Omega & Hangman Web page.

When Web page noticed the graphic that AEW made up for this match he was lower than thrilled at his placement.

it’s virtually like they created an entire separate layer of the background to place me in

Hangman was proper behind Kenny Omega within the picture. This sort of complaining might translate onto tv quickly sufficient as cracks start to type between Hangman Web page and his AEW EVP buddies.