Adam Sandler responds to 2020 Oscars snub for Uncut Gems

Adam Sandler has responded to being snubbed at this yr’s Academy Awards, after his new movie Uncut Gems didn’t safe a single nomination.

Sandler performs a jeweller with a playing dependancy within the new crime thriller, which comes from directing duo The Safdie Brothers (Good Time) and scored rave evaluations from critics.

Regardless of this, the movie couldn’t acquire recognition at neither the Golden Globes nor the Oscars, a lot to the frustration of followers who hailed Sandler’s efficiency as a welcome break from his typical comedy roles.

The Glad Gilmore actor responded to the information on Twitter yesterday, shortly after the announcement:

Unhealthy information: Sandman will get no love from the Academy.

Excellent news: Sandman can cease carrying fits.

Congrats to all my associates who received nominated, particularly Mama. pic.twitter.com/o1Ep3E7GRB — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 13, 2020

He talked about his disappointment that he received “no love from the Academy” however congratulated his nominated associates, most of all Kathy Bates who he acted reverse in 1998’s The Waterboy.

Bates acquired a nod for Greatest Supporting Actress at this yr’s Oscars for her position in Clint Eastwood’s newest movie Richard Jewell, based mostly on the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta, Georgia. You could find the total checklist of nominees right here.

Though not the clear sweep that some followers needed, Sandler has loved some recognition for his work in Uncut Gems, being named Greatest Actor by the Nationwide Board of Evaluation.

Whereas accepting the award, he poked enjoyable at his previous monitor file for making critically panned comedies: “If you are one of the wise few who took the three-million-to-one odds that Vegas was offering on me ever winning the National Board of Review best actor award, I have two words for you: You’re welcome,” he stated.

Uncut Gems is at the moment displaying in UK cinemas and will likely be added to Netflix UK on Friday 31st January 2020.