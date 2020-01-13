Adam Sandler responds to ‘Uncut Gems’ being snubbed by Oscars

Adam Sandler has responded to his film Uncut Gems being snubbed by this yr’s Oscars.

Learn extra: Uncut Gems evaluation: Adam Sandler sparkles in anxiety-inducing, heart-attack of a film

2020’s Oscar nominations had been introduced earlier right this moment (January 13). Joker leads the best way with 11 nods, whereas 1917, As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman observe behind intently with 10 nominations every. However one film shocked many by lacking the minimize: Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems.

Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie (Good Time, Heaven Is aware of What), Uncut Gems is ready within the Manhattan diamond district and centres on Howard Ratner, an acquisitive, charismatic jeweller performed by Sandler. It additionally stars The Weeknd.

The universally acclaimed film proved that Sandler was extra than simply goofball comedies, however it appears the Academy doesn’t assume so with the adrenaline-filled thriller not getting a single nomination.

Taking to Twitter to answer the snub, Sandler joked that he was blissful he not needed to put on fits after which shouted out former Waterboy co-star, Kathy Bates.

“Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy,” he started his tweet. “Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama.”

Unhealthy information: Sandman will get no love from the Academy.

Excellent news: Sandman can cease carrying fits.

Congrats to all my mates who received nominated, particularly Mama. pic.twitter.com/o1Ep3E7GRB — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 13, 2020

Bates performed Sandler’s mom within the 1998 film, and was nominated for Finest Supporting Actress this yr for her position in Richard Jewell.

Bates later responded to Sandler’s tweet. “I love you my Bobby Boucher!!! You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!!” she shared on Twitter. “I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!! Not the one we eat at home, Son.”

I really like you my Bobby Boucher!!! You was robbed!! However Mama loves you!!! I discovered a brand new city slang phrase for you! You da GOAT!!

Not the one we eat at residence, Son. ❤️😎🐐 https://t.co/2KDbfUjIXR — Kathy Bates (@MsKathyBates) January 13, 2020

Sandler beforehand vowed to make a film “so bad on purpose just to make you all pay” on Howard Stern final month if Uncut Gems received no Oscar love.

The actor’s feedback got here throughout an look on The Howard Stern Present to advertise his dramatic flip as Howard Ratner within the Safdie Brothers-directed film.

In the meantime, Uncut Gems options the seventh most F-words in film historical past, it has been revealed.

In a current replace on the record of flicks with essentially the most f-words, the critically-acclaimed thriller now options within the High 10 with 408 mentions, which equates to 3 per minute.