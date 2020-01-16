Adam Sandler reunites with ‘Uncut Gems’ directors for new short film ‘Goldman v Silverman’

Adam Sandler has teamed up with the Safdie brothers, the administrators of his acclaimed new thriller Uncut Gems, in a brand new brief movie.

The six-minute comedy Goldman v Silverman particulars a turf warfare between two avenue performers in New York Metropolis.

“Sandler and Benny Safdie star as the titular Goldman and Silverman, two Times Square street performers who do a robot act while dressed and painted in their respective colours,” Rolling Stone writes.

On Twitter, Josh and Benny Safdie mentioned they had been within the technique of organising choose screenings of the movie in cinemas which might be exhibiting Uncut Gems on 35mm.

It’s at the moment confirmed that the brief will air at New York’s Metrograph theatre this weekend (January 17-19).

In the meantime, Sandler has responded to Uncut Gems being snubbed by this yr’s Oscars.

Taking to Twitter to answer the omission, Sandler joked that he was blissful he not needed to put on fits after which shouted out former Waterboy co-star, Kathy Bates.

“Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy,” he started his tweet. “Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama.”

In a five-star evaluation of the film NME’s Alex Flood wrote: “Adam Sandler sparkles in anxiety-inducing thriller that will offer you a heart-attack.

“Hollywood’s dorkiest megastar has never been better.”