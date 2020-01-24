Adams County deputy in patrol vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on Federal Boulevard

A pedestrian was hit and killed by an Adams County sheriff’s patrol automobile Thursday evening on Federal Boulevard.

The collision occurred about 7:45 p.m. close to the intersection of West 56th Avenue, stated Sgt. Blake White of the State Patrol.

The deputy, responding to a service name, was southbound on Federal when the patrol automobile struck the pedestrian, and grownup male, who was crossing Federal mid-block, exterior a crosswalk or intersection, White stated. The pedestrian was crossing 4 lanes of roadway west to east.

The deputy rendered assist, however the pedestrian was pronounced useless on the scene. The pedestrian was struck by the entrance finish of the deputy’s automobile.

The emergency lights and siren of the patrol automotive weren’t activated. The automobiles headlights had been on. Investigators don’t consider extreme velocity to be an element, White stated.

An investigation is ongoing.