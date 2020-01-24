Adams County sheriff’s commander guilty of careless driving resulting in death

An Adams County Sheriff’s Workplace commander was convicted Wednesday of careless driving ensuing within the loss of life of an 85-year-old girl in a crash close to Bennett.

John Paul Bitterman, 44, was on responsibility in an unmarked patrol car driving west on East 88th Avenue on the intersection of Colorado 79 when he ran a cease signal and collided with a Nissan Murano, in accordance with a district lawyer’s workplace information launch.

Eira Saenz Sandoval, a passenger within the Nissan, died within the crash. Maria Del Refugio Corral Saenz, 58, the driving force of the Nissan, was injured. Bitterman additionally was convicted of careless driving leading to harm.

Proof within the two-day trial confirmed that Bitterman had not been dispatched, nor had he dispatched himself, to a name earlier than the crash, in accordance with the discharge. His car’s overhead lights and siren weren’t on on the time of the crash. Trial proof confirmed that Bitterman was logging into his cellular pc whereas driving within the moments previous to the crash.

The State Patrol concluded that Bitterman possible was distracted when he didn’t cease at a clearly posted cease signal on the intersection, the information launch mentioned. The State Patrol investigation discovered that neither car confirmed indicators of braking previous to the crash. Solar glare was not an element for Bitterman however may have been for the car pushed by Saenz.

The 2 counts are visitors offenses. Bitterman is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 28.