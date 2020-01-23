News

Adams’ double-double lifts Glenwood Springs over Eagle Valley in 67-52 victory

January 24, 2020
Eagle Valley couldn’t sustain with Holly, fall 67-52 on Tuesday.

Glenwood Springs was paced in scoring by AJ Adams who scored 22 factors whereas additionally accumulating 10 rebounds. Mitchell Burt had a strong evening, recording 16 factors, three rebounds and two assists.

Glenwood Springs will play host to Steamboat Springs, whereas Eagle Valley will journey to play Summit.

Eagle Valley has not reported any staff or participant statistics from this contest.

