Adding Couple Of Countries To US Travel Ban, Got To Be Safe: Donald Trump

Donald Trump promised throughout election marketing campaign to implement a whole ban on Muslims getting into the US

US President Donald Trump stated Wednesday his administration was making ready so as to add a “couple of countries” to the controversial listing of states whose residents are topic to journey bans or extreme restrictions on entry to america.

“We are adding a couple of countries to it. We have to be safe. Our country has to be safe,” he stated on the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, including that the names of the brand new international locations could be introduced “very shortly”.

The Wall Avenue Journal reported earlier that the administration deliberate so as to add seven international locations together with Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, and others in Africa and Asia.

It stated the opposite nations being thought-about for brand spanking new guidelines had been Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Sudan and Tanzania.

These international locations wouldn’t essentially face blanket bans on US journey however may see sure kinds of visas curtailed, the paper stated, quoting administration officers.

A few of these international locations may see their nationals barred from collaborating in a visa lottery programme, which Trump has repeatedly railed in opposition to, saying he would like a talented immigration coverage alongside the traces of the programs in Canada or Australia.

Not like the nations coated by the present ban, most of those new additions don’t have Muslim-majority populations.

The paper added that administration officers had been nonetheless debating whether or not to incorporate one or two of the international locations, and the brand new listing could be introduced on Monday.

Broad powers

Trump repeatedly promised throughout his election marketing campaign to implement a whole ban on Muslims getting into the US, and introduced his first package deal of journey bans and restrictions shortly after taking workplace in January 2017.

The transfer outraged critics and was struck down by a federal courtroom which dominated it amounted to non secular discrimination. The administration moved a second model of the coverage in March 2017, which was struck down once more for related causes.

However the third model of the coverage was upheld by the US Supreme Court docket in June 2018 in a 5-Four ruling that affirmed the president had broad energy to set immigration coverage based mostly on nationwide safety justifications.

The international locations at present coated are Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and North Korea, and political officers from Venezuela. The administration argued the inclusion of non-Muslim majority international locations proved the coverage was not pushed by non secular animus.

Talking to reporters in Jamaica, the place he’s on a regional tour, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated it was the administration’s coverage “to make sure that we are getting security right, to make sure that we work with every country to have processes in place” that ensured the safety of the US.

The Journal’s reporting, together with the naming of seven new international locations, ties in with earlier reporting by US media, together with BuzzFeed Information which stated earlier this month it had obtained a draft presidential proclamation in regards to the enlargement, however names of the international locations had been left clean.

