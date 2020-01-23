addy – “Planted”

Town of Richmond, Virginia has given the world insane numbers of nice steel, hardcore, and punk bands. It additionally has given us D’Angelo. And it's additionally the house of Adam Watkins, a younger musician who data blurry bedroom-pop data beneath the identify addy. Watkins' fashion is a folky acoustic kind of factor, however he surrounds his voice with gooey synths, giving himself a homespun orchestral kind of grandeur. His music is fairly and chilled-out, nevertheless it's not likely lo-fi. It's acquired extra confidence than that.

Watkins has been making music as addy since 2017, and he's self-released two Bandcamp EPs, re name and ROSE EYES . Later this winter, he’ll launch his debut LP Eclipse , and he’s doing it on an an precise report label and all the things. “Planted,” the primary single, has a properly countrified twinkle to it. “Planted” has visitor musicians, too: a violinist and a pedal metal participant. The total association fits Watkins properly. Test it out under.

Eclipse is out three/6 on Topshelf.