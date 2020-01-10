Adele boasted to fellow vacationer in Anguilla that she’s ‘lost something like 100 pounds’

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Revealed: 02:42 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:32 EST, 10 January 2020

Adele revealed to a girl vacationing in Anguilla that she’s ‘misplaced one thing like 100 kilos’

Massachusetts school scholar Lexi Larson, 19, instructed Folks Thursday that she crossed paths with Adele whereas they had been diners at Blanchards Restaurant and Seaside Shack January three.

The Somebody like You artist, 31, joined celeb good friend Harry Kinds, 25, on the institution, as she, the heartthrob and CBS late night time host James Corden, 41, all traveled to the luxe locale to ring within the new yr.

‘She mentioned she misplaced one thing like 100 kilos, and that it is such a loopy optimistic expertise,’ Larson instructed Folks. ‘She appeared so completely happy, and she or he regarded superb. She appeared actually assured.’

Larson mentioned that the Rolling In The Deep singer’s weight reduction was evident.

The London native wouldn’t take an image with Larson and her buddies as she had her son Angelo, seven, available and didn’t need to draw consideration to herself.

Larson mentioned Adele was charming in assembly she and her group.

Man of the individuals: Harry Kinds posed for a selfie with Larson (far R) and her buddies

‘Adele came to visit and sat down subsequent to me and my good friend and was like, ‘So what can I do for you women?” Larson tells PEOPLE. ‘We had been so excited. We had been speaking to her for a short time, after which she received Harry Kinds to come back over and sit with us additionally … we talked to them for 15 minutes most likely.’

Larson mentioned that the celebs ‘had been extra asking us questions’ than they had been asking them, as they mentioned ‘life and school and what [she] and [her] good friend needed to do.’

Larson referred to as the celeb run-in ‘actually cool’ and ‘a very optimistic expertise.’

The trio of celebs – Adele, Corden and Kinds – additionally frequented an institution referred to as the Caribbean Fish Market Saturday, the place Kinds left a $2,020 gratuity towards a $472.50 invoice, the outlet reported.