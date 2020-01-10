Adele Says She Lost ‘Like 100 Pounds’ During Chat With A Fan While On Vacation!

It’s a New 12 months and a brand new Adele!

The 31-year-old has actually been turning heads ever since she debuted a noticeably slimmer look in current months, with many questioning simply how the songstress managed to attain the dramatic, contemporary look.

Effectively, the Grammy winner gave one fan the shock of a lifetime when she casually struck up a dialog with them about her weight-loss journey whereas vacationing in Anguilla!

The singer, born Laurie Blue Adkins, was noticed dwelling her greatest life on the Caribbean island with fellow Brits Harry Types and James Corden because the group just lately rang in 2020 collectively.

Amid all of the enjoyable and shenanigans on their tropical vacation getaway, Adele and the One Route crooner occurred to cross paths with 19-year-old Lexi Larson from Hingham, Massachusetts.

The younger girl dished all about her insane celeb encounter to Folks, ranging from the second she and her pals noticed them throughout dinner at Blanchards Restaurant and Seashore Shack on January three:

“A few minutes later, Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, ‘So what can I do for you girls?’ We were so excited. We were talking to her for a little while, and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also. We took a picture with Harry, and we talked to them for 15 minutes probably.”

Larson, who’s a psychology scholar at Elon College, says they “talked about life and college and what me and my friend wanted to do.”

“They were more asking us questions. It was a really positive experience. It was really cool.”

Moreover, the school scholar instructed the outlet she and her pals virtually didn’t acknowledge the 21 singer because of her fully revamped look. So, how did we go from informal chitchat to the subject at hand?

Apparently, the starlet should’ve been an open guide as Larson revealed:

“She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience. She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”

Good!!

So, pic or it didn’t occur, proper?? Come on, it’s 2020! You understand how this goes!

It seems Adele declined to take a photograph as a result of her seven-year-old son Angelo — whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki — was additionally there:

“She said no because she didn’t want a lot of paparazzi at the moment or anything to get too crazy with her kid.”

Comprehensible!

Both means, we’re simply glad to listen to extra optimistic experiences concerning the entertainer’s visibly more healthy way of life — we like to see it!

We’re additionally excited to see what different new developments are in retailer for her this coming yr. A number of sources just lately instructed Folks that Adele is ready to launch new music before later. As one supply put it:

“She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year. She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”

