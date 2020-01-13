Aditya Narayan to marry Neha Kakkar on February 14, Narayan-Kakkar family approve

Aditya Narayan, Neha KakkarTwitter

Neha Kakkar’s marriage ceremony has turn out to be the new matter within the business after Udit Narayan alongside along with his spouse Deepa Narayan accepted her as Aditya Narayan’s to-be-bride on Indian Idol 11. Apparently, Neha Kakkar’s mother and father too have authorised their relationship and provided their blessings. And now Aditya Narayan has introduced that he’ll get married to Neha on February 14.

The marriage episode of Aditya and Neha has been spreading like wildfire on social media. There is not any doubt that viewers benefit from the flirtatious banter between Indial Idol host Aditya and decide Neha. However when Udit Narayan with spouse introduced shagun to finalise their marriage, Neha Kakkar was fairly shocked to see what was occurring on the present.

Neha Kakkar, Udit NarayanInstagram

Even Neha’s mother and father mentioned that they need not take any permission from their daughter they usually have now accepted Aditya Narayan’s marriage proposal. Udit Narayan and Neha Kakkar’s father even hugged one another and Aditya took blessings from Neha’s mom by touching her ft and known as her ‘Mummyji’.

Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar, Deepa Narayan, Udit Narayan on Indian Idol

Whereas Aditya Narayan and household and Neha Kakkar’s household continued teasing Neha about her marriage ceremony to Aditya, viewers fulfilled their every day dose of leisure by witnessing all of the household drama unfold on the present.

Have a look.