Aditya Roy Kapur quells marriage rumours with Diva Dhawan: I am in no hurry

Aditya Roy Kapur with Diva Dhawan

As the marriage season steps in, reviews of actors tying the knot quickly are rife. One couple within the record is Aditya Roy Kapur and Diva Dhawan. However is Aditya all set to stroll down the aisle along with his mannequin girlfriend or not, the actor lately shared.

The actor had earlier said that he instructed his mom he’s single presently. He stated the subject of marriage is nowhere on his thoughts. In an interview lately, the actor complimented Diva for dealing with the matter effectively and stated, “She gave a nice statement, saying there is no truth to it and I reiterated it. I guess it gathered steam after we went out for dinner.”

Whereas being apprehensive of accepting any beef between the 2, he added, “We have been friends for years and hadn’t met in a while. But we got papped and that’s where it started from. Marriage is something far-fetched for me. I am in no hurry.”

Aditya has labored in a variety of movies, beginning proper from the 2009 launch ‘London Desires’. However he shot to fame when he bagged a job in Mohit Suri’s movie ‘Aashiqui 2’, the place he shared the display with Shraddha Kapoor.

After a long term, he’s but once more set to collaborate with Suri in ‘Malang’. For the primary time, he will probably be seen reverse Disha Patani and the 2 have already taken the web by storm after a steamy poster of the film was launched.

Aditya’s preparations for ‘Malang’

Aditya has shared that there wasn’t ample time for any preparation as he jumped into the shoot proper after ‘Kalank’. “Normally, you get time to coach earlier than you begin such a movie. However, I used to be doing Kalank and needed to soar straight into Malang. Having grown up watching motion movies and idolising Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jackie Chan, had been the one prep I had, which sort of channelled via this character,” he stated.

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur share a passionate kiss in Malang

His upcoming tasks

The actor has a variety of movies in his kitty, together with the Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Sadak 2’ alongside Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt; and Anurag Basu’s ‘Ludo’, which will probably be a multi-starrer movie.

His upcoming launch ‘Malang’ will open in theatres on February 7.