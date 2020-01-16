Aditya Roy Kapur to marry model Diva Dhawan in 2020?

Aditya Roy Kapur with Diva Dhawan

Aditya Roy Kapur is among the most cherished stars within the trade. The actor impressed every person along with his wonderful efficiency in Aashiqui 2 and since then, he had not regarded again. Aditya was final seen in ‘Kalank’ and can subsequent be seen in Malang reverse Disha Patani. However aside from his skilled life, followers are fairly excited to know his relationship standing with mannequin Diva Dhawan.

Stories recommend that the actor may tie the knot this 12 months with mannequin Diva Dhawan. Aditya lately opened up concerning the matter in an interview with Hindustan Instances. Aditya revealed within the interview that the rumours received a lot traction that his mom referred to as him as much as ask about it.

He mentioned that he knowledgeable his mom that he’s not courting anybody. When being requested about his marriage plans, Aditya mentioned that the subject has not been on his thoughts. He added that he doesn’t plan far forward and waits for it to occur organically.

Publish ‘Malang’, which additionally stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu in pivotal roles, Aditya will likely be seen in ‘Sadak 2’ starring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. He’s additionally part of Anurag Kashyap’s multi-starrer ‘Ludo’.