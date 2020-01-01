Adnan Sami shares funny meme on his weight leaves Twitter users ROFL

Singer Adnan Sami is commonly very lively on social media and shares many issues about his work in addition to his experiences together with his followers. Just lately, he has shared a humorous picture on Twitter, seeing which individuals are appreciating him for his humorousness. Adnan has shared a photograph of an elephant on Twitter, wherein he’s seen sporting a fabric. On this picture, elephant is sporting T-shirt and paint. Sharing this picture, Adnan wrote on Twitter, “My old clothes.” Individuals are laughing on Twitter by studying this caption with this picture. Many individuals mentioned that joking on oneself isn’t just a matter of everybody and therefore one actually wants braveness.

My previous garments!😉😆 pic.twitter.com/wLx1GGeMP2 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 31, 2019



Individuals are praising Adnan for this factor too. Allow us to let you know that Adnan was in a number of dialogue about his weight problems. There was a time when he was about 220 kg. Folks, they labored arduous on their physique and misplaced their weight.

Within the 12 months 2018, he decreased his weight from 220 to 75 kg. Folks had been surprised to see his physique transformation.