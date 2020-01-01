Adorable Animal Crossing: New Horizons Japanese commercial released

It has actually been some time since we’ve had Animal Crossing: New Horizons content material pop-up, however to have a good time the brand new yr, and the truth that the sport is barely months from launch, Nintendo has launched an cute 30 second industrial for the sport. The industrial reveals off Tom Nook and the Nooklings exhibiting an viewers (which incorporates Isabelle) the lives of the lovable animals on the abandoned island. Have a watch beneath!
Glad to see nintendo is now popping out with extra information for horizens, hoping to see an unique direct earlier than it’s launch date
That was a candy little industrial. Wanting ahead to some Irie island livin’ maahn.
Bust out the tiki torches and carved out Pineapple cups with Rum and Punch!
” after I say heey maahn, you say Heeey Maaahn again!” – Michael Scott
