Adorable moment baby hippo nuzzles keeper before trying to nip his arm at a zoo in Thailand

By James Gant For Mailonline

Revealed: 16:05 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 16:06 EST, 21 January 2020

Hippos are recognized to be the deadliest massive land mammals on earth, with large enamel and an aggressive nature.

However this lovable child would make you assume in any other case as he performs with a zookeeper in Thailand.

The teen known as Sam nudges employee Benz within the enclosure at Khao Kaew zoo, Chonburi, within the east of the nation.

The teen known as Sam nudges employee Benz within the enclosure at Khao Kaew zoo, Chonburi, within the east of the nation

Sam licks his lips and chomps his mouth (pictured) as he stares up at Benz within the lovable video

Sam licks his lips and chomps his mouth as he stares up at Benz within the lovable video.

The infant seems to attempt to clasp its jaws across the keeper’s arm, however, having no enamel, the transfer has little impact.

When Sam’s enamel are available in, his decrease canines and decrease incisors will proceed to develop and attain as much as 1.5ft.

The infant seems to attempt to clasp its jaws across the keeper’s arm, however, having no enamel, the transfer has little impact

Benz places his hand below Sam’s chin and the hippo opens his mouth as extensive as he can as he tries to get free.

Instantly, the newborn jumps and flings his mouth open, however the keeper expects it and retains taking part in with the hippo’s chin.

Benz mentioned: ‘We play like this each time I go to him. Simply have a look at how lovable he’s.’