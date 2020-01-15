Adorable moment dog watching cartoons grabs TV remote control to stop her owner changing the channel

By James Wooden For Mailonline

That is the cute second a canine watching cartoons rushes over to seize the tv distant after her proprietor tries to vary the channel.

Sidney, a six year-old Australian Shepherd from Florida, was sitting all the way down to benefit from the Disney Channel on Monday when her proprietor got here in.

Desperate to cease the channel being modified from Mickey Mouse, video reveals the pooch rush over to the distant and seize it with its mouth.

In video filmed by her proprietor, Sidney then strikes again to the couch and settles down with the distant management nestled between her paws.

Her proprietor stated: ‘This morning, whereas she was watching Mickey Mouse, I advised her that I used to be going to show it off and he or she took the distant and hid it so I could not change the channel. I let her watch it.’

Sidney seems to be captivated by the present, and Mickey Mouse is an actual favorite.

‘She likes to play and in her downtime she loves watching TV,’ her proprietor stated. ‘She normally watches the Disney Channel and a few of her favourite reveals are Mickey Mouse, Jessie, Austin and Ally.

‘Sidney cherished the Good Dinosaur. She has seen the entire Descendants motion pictures and cherished all of them.’