Adorable video shows Prince George embracing wheelchair-bound lady on Christmas Day

A heartwarming new video has emerged exhibiting that Prince George, six, led the best way in encouraging his youthful sister Princess Charlotte to hug a well-wisher following the standard Christmas Day church service at Sandringham yesterday.

Footage taken yesterday confirmed the princess, 4, leaving the crowds on the Norfolk church cooing after she was noticed embracing the identical girl, wheelchair-bound Gemma Clark, who had waited all morning to say whats up.

Within the new clip, it is clear that Prince George, who walked alongside his father Prince William, hugged Ms Clark, who travelled from Lengthy Sutton in Lincolnshire to identify the royals, first – simply moments earlier than his youthful sister stepped in to cuddle her too.

Scroll down for video

Like father like son! Prince William and his son George cheerfully smiled and waved to adoring followers who waited for hours within the biting chilly to identify the royals

Prince William and Prince George, six, are seen approaching the woman (not seen on this picture) in the course of the conventional Christmas journey to church whereas visiting the Queen at Sandringham

The younger royal is seen embracing Gemma Clark, who travelled from Lengthy Sutton in Lincolnshire, a lot to the delight of the encircling crowds, a few of whom who’d queued since daybreak for a glimpse of the royal household

Moments later, Princess Charlotte hugged Ms Clark too, clearly taking the lead from her older brother

As his father strikes up a dialog with the well-wishers together with Ms Clark, Prince George seems on

Shortly after, Princess Charlotte, making her first go to to the royal household’s conventional church service additionally gave Ms Clark a cuddle

Those that noticed the lovely second will be heard saying ‘aaah’ on the candy second between the royal and the member of the general public.

After Charlotte’s hug, she walks away with a pink flamingo reward from Ms Clark firmly in hand.

Yesterday, the princess’ mom revealed that Christmas Day obtained off to ‘very early begin’.

The excitable four-year-old princess was this 12 months thought-about sufficiently old to attend the annual service, alongside her large brother George, six, and stole the present by cheerily waving and greeting the royal followers.

She mentioned George and Charlotte have been ‘sensible’ and that they each hugged her.

‘It made my day,’ she added. ‘I’ve by no means seen the royal household, ever. That is my first time at Sandringham and I might like to do it once more.’

Taking to her royal duties with aplomb, Princess Charlotte additionally greeted twins Thomas and Theresa Richman, 9, who have been delighted after they offered the Cambridges with flowers.

The siblings, that suffer from Charcot-Marie-Tooth illness, have been capable of safe a spot in entrance of the principle crowds of their wheelchairs and spoke to each George and Charlotte.

Their overjoyed mom advised The Each day Telegraph: ‘It was completely beautiful – I survived breast most cancers six years in the past so to nonetheless be right here and see that immediately with the youngsters was completely large.

‘I believe this has made our Christmas and made our 12 months, it was an actual honour to fulfill all of them.’

As they got flowers, Charlotte chatted to followers, encourage by her mom the Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge teamed her pine inexperienced hat with matching court docket heels, which completely contrasted her gray woollen and fur-trimmed military-style coat

It was a festive occasion Wednesday because the queen was joined for the primary time by Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, four, the 2 eldest youngsters of Prince William and his spouse, Kate. They left 1-year-old Prince Louis at residence

Princess Cheeky: The four-year-old caught her tongue out to individuals as she did a walk-through the crowds

Karen Anvil, who famously took an image of the ‘Fab 4’ – the Cambridges and Sussexes two years in the past – gifted Charlotte a doll this morning

The four-year-old tried to clutch her mom’s hand as they left the church of St Mary Magdalene

The Duchess of Cambridge and her four-year-old daughter strolled via the Norfolk property with bunches of flowers

The teenager placed on an animated show as she left the church, beside her mom Catherine

Mini me: The little princess and her mom have been an image of class at Sandringham immediately

George and his little sister Charlotte walked the brief distance from Sandringham Home to St Mary Magdalene Church hand in hand with their dad and mom, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Charlotte regarded lovely in her emerald swing coat which completely matched her mom’s equipment.

The Prince of Wales walked alongside them as he greeted followers who had been ready exterior for hours within the biting chilly.

One-year-old Prince Louis stayed on the home.

Followers praised Charlotte’s ‘impeccable’ manners and ‘cheeky’ persona as they gifted her presents together with a teddy and a pink flamingo toy.

Karen Anvil, who famously took an image of the ‘Fab 4’ – the Cambridges and Sussexes two years in the past – gifted Charlotte a doll this morning. Ms Anvil then captured a photograph of the four-year-old.

When Prince Harry introduced his engagement to Meghan Markle, courtiers had excessive hopes they might type a ‘Fab 4’ with William and Kate.

The 2 duly appeared on stage collectively to advertise their Royal Basis, with officers briefing it will be the primary of many such occasions. However the 4 cut up their charity earlier this 12 months and haven’t been seen collectively as a foursome in public since.

Ms Anvil advised Sky Information: ‘Charlotte came to visit along with her mum, she appreciated the doll. Her manners are excellent – however she’s cheeky, she wasn’t in any respect scared.’

She mentioned Prince George’s manners have been additionally ‘excellent’.

Again on the home, the household historically take pleasure in turkey, reared at Sandringham, earlier than settling down to look at TV, together with the Queen’s Christmas Speech.

The royals’ look comes on the fruits of a tumultuous 12 months for the household, through which Prince Andrew was compelled to step down from public duties, Prince Philip confronted a police probe over a automobile crash, Prince Harry acknowledged tensions in his relationship together with his elder brother William, and Harry’s spouse Meghan admitted she was struggling along with her new life as a royal.

Gemma Clark from Lincolnshire waves to Princess Charlotte after the Christmas Day

Princess Stern: Charlotte pulled faces and skipped round exterior the church

The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Prince George go away the St Mary Magdalene’s church

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a coat for her Christmas Day church go to at Sandringham by British couturier Catherine Walker & Co

The four-year-old had her excellent braids tied with a ribbon and bow

It appeared the four-year-old could have been getting a telling-off from her mom as they left church

Charlotte, 4, smiled to crowds exterior the church – not like her large brother Prince George, six

The Duchess of Cambridge laughed and joked with followers as her daughter was given presents

Charlotte regarded lovely in her emerald swing coat which completely matched her mom’s equipment

Charlotte and her mom spoke with followers within the crowd, accepting presents alongside the best way

The four-year-old fortunately spoke to a younger boy in a wheelchair who had waited to fulfill her

As a whole bunch of individuals took her picture, the four-year-old obtained distracted by the goings-on at Sandringham

At one level it appeared there was some pressure throughout the household, with the youngsters seemingly being scolded

Prince George and Princess Charlotte had joined the Queen on the royal household’s conventional Christmas Day church service on her Sandringham property for the primary time

The Cambridges, joined by Princess Anne and her husband, chatted with the priest exterior the church

It was a tiring morning for the four-year-old princess, who needed to attend a service then meet followers

Charlotte held her mom’s hand tightly earlier than they made their method into the crowds

Charlotte stood in the midst of her mom and father as they walked out with the remainder of the household

Individuals jostled for an opportunity to get an image of the royal household on the lawns this afternoon

Charlotte smiled to individuals exterior the church – not like her large brother, who regarded much less impressed

The household have been an image of class of their dapper outfits, which have been completely in sync

The Duchess of Cambridge teamed her pine inexperienced hat with matching court docket heels, which completely contrasted her gray woollen and fur-trimmed military-style coat

At the moment is the primary time the youthful royals have attended, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte going into church alongside their dad and mom, William and Kate. At six and 4 they’re now sufficiently old to sit down via the service

Little Charlotte smiled as she held her dad and mom’ fingers. whereas her grandfather Charles fortunately greeted crowds

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge adopted Princess Beatrice into the service this morning

The Duchess of Cambridge teamed her pine inexperienced hat with matching court docket heels, which completely contrasted her gray woollen and fur-trimmed military-style coat

Addressing the environment at Sandringham, marred by Prince Andrew’s absence within the wake of his car-crash Newsnight interview, she mentioned: ‘This morning there was a distinct really feel – there have been numerous questions on Andrew and so many theories about whether or not he’d be right here or not.

‘I have been right here for 3 years, and this 12 months it’s positively completely different. However it’s packed right here.’

The 93-year-old Queen, sporting a pink coat and hat, arrived on the church in a maroon Bentley with the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 98, who was discharged from hospital on Christmas Eve, was at Sandringham however didn’t attend church.

He had spent 4 nights on the King Edward VII Hospital in London to obtain remedy for a ‘pre-existing situation’.

Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, didn’t attend final 12 months’s church service both regardless of being in good well being on the time.

The Duke of York, who has had a tumultuous finish to the 12 months after his disastrous look on the BBC’s Newsnight programme, walked aspect by aspect with Charles to a service at 9am however didn’t attend the 11am service.

The 93-year-old Queen appeared in good spirits as she left the church, sporting her vivid pink ensemble

The Duchess of Cornwall teamed knee-high suede boots with a luxurious velvet coat and matching hat

Princess Eugenie of York adopted the Cambridges, sporting a easy black coat and navy feather headband

Household unit: Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Prince of Wales regarded delighted as he spoke to followers who gathered exterior the church

4-year-old Princess Charlotte – who matched her mom’s outfit – adopted her great-grandmother out of the church

The Duchess of Cambridge’s equipment completely matched her daughter Charlotte’s coat

Andrew’s try to clarify his relationship with convicted intercourse offender Jeffrey Epstein backfired and he was closely criticised for exhibiting an absence of empathy in direction of Epstein’s victims and regret over his friendship with the disgraced financier.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been additionally absent this 12 months, as an alternative opting to spend seven-month-old Archie’s first Christmas with the Duchess’s mom, Doria Ragland, in Canada.

Others attending the principle morning service included Princess Beatrice and her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Prince William is pictured kissing Prince Louis in lovely new of the household taken by the Duchess of Cambridge The Duchess of Cambridge has taken an lovely new household of Prince William kissing Prince Louis on the cheek. The black and white picture exhibits the Duke of Cambridge with their youngest baby, whereas Princess Charlotte and Prince George look in direction of the digital camera. The duke wears a flat cap as he holds on carefully to his son within the picture, which was taken by the duchess, a eager photographer, earlier this 12 months in Norfolk. Princess Charlotte additionally seems to be holding on to her youthful brother as she stands behind him, whereas Prince George sits subsequent to them in a chair as he cheekily smirks on the digital camera. This isn’t the primary time Kate, one of many world’s most photographed individuals, has gone behind the lens and launched her personal photos. The duchess was named as the brand new patron of the Royal Photographic Society earlier this 12 months following her flourishing ardour in pictures.

Bond of brothers: Prince Charles walks side-by-side with Prince Andrew as Epstein scandal continues to hold over him and so they be part of the Queen and different royals for Sandringham Christmas service

Prince Andrew walked in solidarity together with his older brother Charles immediately as they made their strategy to their annual Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The beleaguered Duke of York minimize a solemn determine as he walked alongside Prince Charles into St Mary Magdalene Church on what was his first public outing since his controversial Newsnight interview.

However Andrew then didn’t attend the next service at 11am, as the remainder of the royals cheerily greeted well-wishers.

In current months the Duke of York has stepped again from royal duties and been dropped by numerous charities amid the furore that adopted his BBC interview and friendship with the paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Additionally absent immediately was the Duke of Edinburgh, who was discharged from hospital in London yesterday, leaving the Queen to go to church alone.

At the moment is the primary time the youthful royals have attended, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte going into church alongside their dad and mom, William and Kate. At six and 4 they’re now sufficiently old to sit down via the service.

Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice was additionally joined by fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for the primary time on the church.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of York arriving to attend the church service

As Royals entertain the crowds – a Vary Rover believed to be carrying Prince Andrew leaves from a distinct exit

The Duke of York gave the impression to be taken away in a Vary Rover whereas the remainder of the household attended an 11am service

Carrying a fur coat and silk head scarf, Her Majesty arrived at her Norfolk property this morning

The Earl of Wessex and his daughter Woman Louise Windsor strolled into St Mary Magdalene Church collectively

The brand new Fab 4: Karen Anvil, 40, who final 12 months took the right shot of Kate, William, Meghan and Harry scored once more immediately as she captured this picture of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their two eldest youngsters

At the moment is the primary time the youthful royals have attended, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte going into church alongside their dad and mom, William and Kate. At six and 4 they’re now sufficiently old to sit down via the service

The Queen, 93, donned a fetching pink hat and matching coat for the annual service at Sandringham

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived with their youngsters George and Charlotte

Household unit: Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Andrew and Fergie’s Christmas card makes thinly-veiled reference to Epstein scandal If there may be one one who would possibly need to see the again of 2019, it’s the Duke of York. And it seems like he and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, have made some not-so-thinly veiled references to it of their Christmas playing cards to household and pals. Their festive tidings characteristic one picture of one in every of their beloved Norfolk terriers nose-deep in a bush exhibiting its rear finish to the digital camera, with the caption: ‘Say Goodbye to 2019.’ One other picture exhibits what’s believed to be the Queen’s Balmoral property and a path via the Highlands, with the message: ‘We Look to the Street Forward.’ Contained in the white embossed card – additionally from daughters Beatrice, 31, and Eugenie, 29 – there may be the printed message: ‘We’re united with gratitude to your help and kindness, Thanks.’ The implication couldn’t be any clearer – we’re a household and we stand collectively, it doesn’t matter what. The message of unity follows Andrew’s disastrous interview with the BBC final month through which he tried to clear his identify over the Jeffrey Epstein intercourse scandal.

Lots of of well-wishers have been queuing because the early hours to catch a glimpse of members of the royal household, and waved excitedly because the Queen left with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and was pushed to the royal household’s conventional 11am service.

Final 12 months, the Duke of York arrived for the service together with his mom.

Andrew stepped again from public life following November’s ‘automobile crash’ BBC interview through which he tried to clarify his friendship with Epstein.

He repeatedly denied claims that he had intercourse with one of many disgraced financier’s victims, Virginia Roberts, when she was simply 17. Miss Roberts then accused him of mendacity.

The Queen’s second son additionally confronted calls to talk to the FBI about his relationship with Epstein, who was discovered useless in his jail cell in August awaiting trial on sex-trafficking prices.

Andrew was successfully sacked by his mom after his older brother Charles warned her that the scandal threatened to engulf the monarchy.

Because the Queen is head of the Church of England, it’s a key a part of royal celebrations.

Following the service, the Windsors get pleasure from a festive lunch again at Sandringham Home after which cool down collectively to look at the Queen’s Christmas Day speech.

In her broadcast to the nation and the Commonwealth, the Queen is to acknowledge the ‘bumpy’ path the royal household and the nation has skilled over the previous 12 months.

However the greatest ‘bump’ confronted by the Royal Household was the fallout from the Duke of York’s disastrous Newsnight interview about his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, 59, is predicted to look at his mom’s televised broadcast to the nation with the remainder of the household at Sandringham tomorrow.

She is going to say: ‘Small steps taken in religion and in hope can overcome long-held variations and deep-seated divisions to deliver concord and understanding.

‘The trail, after all, is just not at all times easy, and will at instances this 12 months have felt fairly bumpy, however small steps could make a world of distinction.’

The feedback are believed to be her first public reference to the turmoil confronted by her household this 12 months.

She dubbed 1992 an ‘annus horribilis’ in a speech to mark the 40th anniversary of her accession.

In that 12 months Charles separated from Princess Diana, Andrew cut up from his spouse Sarah Ferguson, Princess Anne divorced Captain Mark Phillips, and a hearth engulfed Windsor Fortress.

Princess Beatrice is sporting a forest inexperienced headband by London Primarily based milliner Juliette Botterill

Princess Beatrice was given permission by the Queen to deliver her fiance to Sandringham this 12 months – and so they even accompanied her to church on Christmas Day

The Prince of Wales regarded delighted as he spoke to followers who gathered exterior the church

4-year-old Princess Charlotte – who matched her mom’s outfit – adopted her great-grandmother out of the church

Royal line up: Family members beamed as they strolled into the 11am service immediately

Prince Edward and Sophie have been sometimes dapper as they walked via Sandringham collectively

The Duchess of Cambridge’s equipment completely matched her daughter Charlotte’s coat

Kate wore yellow gold inexperienced amethyst Sweet earrings by Kiki McDonough – price greater than £three,100 – to church

Princess Eugenie of York adopted the Cambridges, sporting a easy black coat and navy feather headband

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex who wore a maroon headband and matching clutch bah

Six-year-old Prince George, who’s often clad in shorts, minimize a really good determine in a go well with and tie

The Princess Royal and the Duchess of Cornwall chatted animatedly as they made their method up the steps behind the Queen

Princess Anne placed on a daring sartorial show with leather-based gloves and matching purse, an embossed brooch and fish-patterned scarf

Prince George, six, did not look terribly impressed as he made his method into the church

It appeared the six-year-old was being scolded by his mom earlier than they went into the church

Little Charlotte smiled as she held her dad and mom’ fingers. whereas her grandfather Charles fortunately greeted crowds

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne have been resplendent in royal blue and purple, respectively

The Earl and Countess of Wessex with their youngsters, Viscount Severn and Woman Louise Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge adopted Princess Beatrice into the service this morning

Karen Anvil, 40, was one in every of a whole bunch who braved the chilly to get a glimpse of the royal household as they walked to St Mary Magdalene Church, on the Sandringham property in Norfolk on 25 December final 12 months. She made some £40,000 from her snap of the ‘Fab 4’ – and captured this nice shot immediately

The Princess Royal wore a fetching purple fedora as she walked alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence

At the moment is the primary time the youthful royals have attended, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte going into church alongside their dad and mom, William and Kate. At six and 4 they’re now sufficiently old to sit down via the service

The Earl and Countess of Wessex – matching their youngsters in gray and beige coats – beamed on the crowds

The Duchess of Cambridge wrapped up in an extended gray woollen coat which she teamed with inexperienced court docket sneakers

The Duchess of Cambridge teamed her pine inexperienced hat with matching court docket heels, which completely contrasted her gray woollen and fur-trimmed military-style coat

Little George clutched his father’s hand as they walked via Sandringham and into the church collectively

Lots of of individuals have been queuing in a single day to catch a glimpse of the royals

Prince Charles and Camilla tweeted this immediately, with the message: ‘Wishing all our followers a really pleased Christmas from Clarence Home’

With Her Majesty’s acknowledgement of the ‘bumpy’ path the Royal Household and the nation has skilled prior to now 12 months, it’s more likely to be extra compelling viewing than ever (pictured: making this 12 months’s broadcast to the nation from Windsor Fortress in Berkshire)

The royals dazzled of their vibrant outfits exterior the church this afternoon

Princess Beatrice’s fiance is invited to Sandringham service Princess Beatrice was given permission by the Queen to deliver her fiance to Sandringham this 12 months – and so they even accompanied her to church on Christmas Day. In an indication of solidarity with the beleaguered York household, the monarch prolonged a coveted invitation to her Norfolk property to Beatrice’s associate, 36-year-old property tycoon Edoardo ‘Edo’ Mapelli Mozzi. The gesture can be an indication of how the 93-year-old royal is shifting with the instances. Not so way back it will have been unthinkable for the sovereign, who can be head of the Church of England, to have single staying underneath her roof. However, in 2017, conference was relaxed to permit Prince Harry to deliver his then-fiancee Meghan Markle to remain on the Queen’s property for the festive season. It’s understood the Queen, like many senior royals, has felt desperately sorry for Beatrice, 31, who introduced her engagement in September after a brief romance however has seen her happiness overshadowed by the continued fallout from her father’s friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his disastrous interview on BBC2’s Newsnight programme.

Though the Duke of Edinburgh was discharged from hospital on Christmas Eve, he has not attended the church service on the Queen’s non-public property in Norfolk immediately.

The duke was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London on Friday and spent 4 nights present process remedy for an undisclosed ongoing well being problem.

The 98-year-old, who acquired minor accidents after being concerned in a automobile crash close to the property in January, missed the service at St Mary Magdalene Church final 12 months to remain at residence, regardless of being in good well being on the time.

It’s also unlikely that the Duke of York will arrive with the Queen, as he did in 2018, amid the fallout from a disastrous tv interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew stepped down from public duties for the foreseeable future following his look on BBC Newsnight, when he was closely criticised for exhibiting little regret over his friendship with convicted intercourse offender Epstein.

Within the interview, the duke denied claims he slept with Virginia Giuffre, one in every of Epstein’s victims, on three separate events.

In one other departure from final 12 months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is not going to stroll into the church aspect by aspect with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Harry and Meghan can be celebrating Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s first festive season with the duchess’s mom, Doria Ragland, as an alternative of becoming a member of the royal household’s conventional celebration in Norfolk.

Their option to spend Christmas away from Sandringham follows claims of a rift, first between Meghan and Kate, which appeared to have been been quashed as they arrived collectively finally 12 months’s service, after which between Harry and brother William.

In an ITV tv documentary broadcast in October, Harry, when requested concerning the state of affairs, mentioned he cherished his brother dearly however they have been ‘on completely different paths for the time being’.

The Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Charlotte, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Woman Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want their Instagram followers Merry Christmas from Canada – as they shun service at Sandringham with the remainder of the royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have wished their Instagram followers a cheerful Christmas from Canada amid clamour for them to return residence and be part of the embattled Royals at Sandringham.

At 9am – which might have been the early hours throughout the Atlantic the place the couple are nonetheless considered – they wrote: ‘Wishing you all a really merry Christmas – their Royal Highness the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.’

The submit, which was accompanied by emojis of a Christmas tree, Santa and a snowman, got here because the Queen and different members of the Royal Household ready to go to church in Sandringham.

Harry and Meghan have stonewalled requires them to chop brief their six-week journey and return residence within the wake of Prince Philip’s spell in hospital.

Prince Harry and Meghan have wished their scores of Instagram followers a cheerful Christmas

American actress Janina Gavankar was requested by her pal Meghan Markle to take the picture for the cardboard which exhibits her and husband Prince Harry with their seven-month-old son Archie within the foreground

Final month, the Sussexes and eight-month-old Archie secretly flew to Canada for a vacation.

Since then, the Royals have endured a troublesome time as Prince Andrew continues to bunker down amid a swirling storm over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and Philip recovers from a four-night stint within the King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone, London.

Some within the Household have privately urged Harry and Meghan to jet again to indicate help, in accordance with the Solar.

However the couple is seemingly staying put in North America and is ignoring calls for his or her return.

The couple have missed the Queen’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and can miss the monarch’s annual get collectively at her non-public Sandringham property in Norfolk.

It comes after a household Christmas card of the royal couple smiling in entrance of a Christmas tree, with Archie’s lovely face staring down the digital camera lens, was revealed.

The Duchess, a former actress, lived and labored in Toronto throughout her time starring within the common US drama Fits, and the couple have been famously pictured collectively when Meghan joined her then-boyfriend Harry on the 2017 Invictus Video games within the Canadian metropolis.

Buckingham Palace had beforehand introduced the Sussexes meant to take a six-week break from duties and wouldn’t spend Christmas at Sandringham with the Royal Household.