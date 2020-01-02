Adult suspect in STEM school shooting pleads not guilty at arraignment

The grownup suspect in final yr’s STEM College Highlands Ranch taking pictures pleaded not responsible throughout his arraignment in Douglas County District Court docket on Thursday.

Devon Erickson, 19, faces 44 felony counts, together with two separate counts of first-degree homicide together with dozens of different counts of tried first-degree homicide. He additionally faces a number of misdemeanors.

Erickson’s attorneys additionally entered a discover to introduce potential proof of Erickson’s psychological situation, although the attorneys had requested for extra time earlier than making the discover. Due to the discover, Erickson will now be evaluated by a psychiatrist at both the county jail or a state psychological well being facility.

Kendrick Castillo, an 18-year-old senior on the STEM college, died within the taking pictures and eight others had been injured.

Erickson’s attorneys have argued that he was pressured into the taking pictures by alleged co-conspirator Alec McKinney, a 16-year-old pupil on the college. A decide dominated final month that McKinney will likely be tried as an grownup within the case.

