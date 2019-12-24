Advocate cracks whip on provocative speeches: Compaint filed against top Congress leaders, Owaisi and Ravish Kumar

All it’s worthwhile to know in regards to the CAA Protest













A criticism was filed towards Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and journalist Ravish Kumar in Uttar Pradesh for giving provocative speeches towards the contentious Citizenship Modification Act (CAA).

The criticism was filed by advocate Pradeep Gupta on the Chief Judicial Justice of the Peace courtroom in Aligarh. The courtroom has agreed to listen to the matter on January 24, 2020.

The alleged speeches had been delivered by the leaders towards the Citizenship Act, which says that members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who’ve come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014, and going through non secular persecution there is not going to be handled as unlawful immigrants however given Indian citizenship.

What does the act say? The invoice that seeks to supply Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The Citizenship (Modification) Billseeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian unlawful migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship of India.

