Advocate cracks whip on provocative speeches: Compaint filed against top Congress leaders, Owaisi and Ravish Kumar

December 24, 2019
A criticism was filed towards Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and journalist Ravish Kumar in Uttar Pradesh for giving provocative speeches towards the contentious Citizenship Modification Act (CAA). 

The criticism was filed by advocate Pradeep Gupta on the Chief Judicial Justice of the Peace courtroom in Aligarh. The courtroom has agreed to listen to the matter on January 24, 2020.

A criticism was filed towards Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi and Ravish Kumar.

The alleged speeches had been delivered by the leaders towards the Citizenship Act, which says that members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who’ve come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014, and going through non secular persecution there is not going to be handled as unlawful immigrants however given Indian citizenship.

What does the act say?

The invoice that seeks to supply Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The Citizenship (Modification) Billseeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian unlawful migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship of India.

Highlights of the Citizenship (Modification) Act

  • Granting nationality to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring nations.
  • The Citizenship Act, 1955, one of many necessities for citizenship was that the applicant should have resided in India within the final 12 months, in addition to for 11 of the earlier 14 years.
  • Now the modification relaxes the second requirement — from 11 years to 6 years.
  • Gives that the registration of Abroad Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders could also be cancelled in the event that they violate any legislation.

