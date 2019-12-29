Aerial images taken from a helicopter show off London’s famous landmarks

By Emily Webber For Mailonline

Revealed: 08:02 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 08:12 EST, 29 December 2019

Commercial

A panoramic set of pictures taken from a helicopter have captured London’s stadiums, parks and skyscrapers.

Photographer Jason Hawkes has flown over the capital weekly for the previous 20 years the place he has taken aerial pictures for architects and international manufacturers.

And as 2019 attracts to a detailed, Jason has chosen his favorite views of the capital this 12 months together with the Homes of Parliament, Canary Wharf and Piccadilly Lights.

From the highest of the 656ft HSBC constructing, to the manicured lawns of Buckingham Palace, Jason reveals the capital at its best.

A nightfall aerial view over Piccadilly Circus taken by aerial photographer Jason Hawkes exhibiting the well-known Piccadilly Lights which glow over the interchange. The Lights have been an iconic a part of the town since 1908 with the primary Perrier commercial created with mild bulbs

Late afternoon solar glimmers on Buckingham Palace and The Mall because the autumnal bushes body the grounds. Situated within the Metropolis of Westminster, the palace is the London residence of the Queen and is commonly the centre of state events and royal hospitality

The newly-completed view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London which replaces the preview stadium White Hart Lane. The title ‘Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’ is non permanent with the intention for it to be named after a sponsor. It has a capability of 62,303 making it the most important membership stadium in London

The 95-storey skyscraper often called The Shard was opened in October 2013 and stands at 988ft. It was designed by the Italian architect Renzo Piano and lies south of the river in Southwark

Principal Place on the jap finish of Worship Road, Shoreditch and Liverpool Road Station within the Metropolis of London. Within the distance is 30 St Mary Axe, know as The Gherkin, which was opened in April 2004 and lies within the coronary heart of the Metropolis of London

A summer season view over Kensington Palace and Gardens and Hyde Park which is nestled between Kensington and Knightsbridge. Kensington Palace is residence to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their youngsters Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Millennium Bridge stretches over the River Thames and is a metal suspension footbridge linking Bankside with the Metropolis of London. It was formally opened by the Queen on June 10 2000 with round 80,000 individuals taking their first steps on the bridge on its opening day

Daybreak wanting east on South Dock at Canary Wharf, Isle of Canine. The picture reveals the development of Landmark Pinnacle, a 764ft skyscraper which is ready to be the tallest residential constructing in Europe. Newfoundland Quay (left) can be beneath building and is ready over 60 flooring

A view over the River Thames exhibiting the long-lasting Tower Bridge which was constructed between 1886 and 1894 (centre). To the left is The Shard with London Bridge station, Southwark. Pictured proper is The Gherkin and The Walkie Talkie which is ready over 38 flooring and options the Sky Backyard

A view from the bustling Trafalgar Sq. and Nationwide Gallery, Charing Cross. Its title commemorates the Battle of Trafalgar, a British naval victory within the Napoleonic Wars in 1805 off the coast of Cape Trafalgar. The sq. is residence to Nelson’s column which stands at 170.6ft and was constructed between 1840 and 1843 to honour Admiral Horatio Nelson, who died in the course of the battle

A view from the head of St Paul’s Cathedral which is as awe-inspiring as we speak because it was when architect Sir Christopher Wren completed it 300 years in the past. The Golden Gallery permits guests to get a view of the town reached by 528 steps

A view of Wembley Park and Wembley Stadium, Brent. The stadium opened in 2007 on the location of the unique stadium – which was demolished between 2002 and 2003. It hosts main soccer matches together with the FA Cup ultimate and worldwide video games for England

A vibrant set of homes in a Mews in Paddington. Mews homes have been initially supposed to steady horses with upstairs lodging for servants and have been constructed between the 18th and 19th century. They’re often discovered tucked behind grand mansions

Individuals collect at Somerset Home on the Strand to observe an out of doors screening. The Georgian constructing is designed in a quadrangle and hosts occasions equivalent to London Style Week

Centre Courtroom in Wimbledon, south London, which is residence to the oldest tennis match on the earth. The 2020 Wimbledon Championships will begin on Monday 29 June

The Palace of Westminster is residence to the Home of Commons and the Home of Lords. The Elizabeth Tower, often called Massive Ben, is seen beneath building and on August 21 2017, Massive Ben fell silent for the primary time. It’s a part of a four-year renovation plan which is able to embrace the addition of a elevate

The BBC’s London base in White Metropolis is seen right here – a location at which generations of Britain’s best-loved tv reveals, together with Blue Peter, Physician Who and High of the Pops have been as soon as filmed. The previous BBC headquarters was constructed within the 1950s and included 400 workplaces, 600 dressing rooms, seven studios and even its personal phone alternate

The Coca-Cola London Eye is situated close to Waterloo station on the south of the River Thames. It stands at 443ft and the wheel has a diameter of 394ft. When it opened within the 12 months 2000 it was the world’s tallest Ferris wheel

A view from the highest of One Blackfriars, Southwark, which is informally often called The Vase or The Boomerang resulting from its form. The 50-storey tower stands at 558ft and is residence to 274 residences with a golf simulator room and wine cellar

A canal snakes by Little Venice which lies simply north of Paddington. It’s positioned the place the Grand Union Canal and Regent’s Canal meet and is stuffed with waterside cafes and riverboats

The long-lasting ‘Spirit of Christmas’ angels glow over Regent Road close to Mayfair which is residence to world-famous shops together with the toy store Hamleys

The distinctive BT Tower, beforehand often called the Submit Workplace Tower, was the primary to transmit excessive frequency radio waves when it was accomplished in 1965 utilizing dishes inside cables. Senate Home (left) is the executive centre for the College of London

Individuals take in the solar within the vibrant Covent Backyard which is residence to a bustling craft market and road entertainers in London’s West Finish. The central constructing was a former fruit and vegetable market which is now residence to world-famous retailers

The Royal Circus in West Norwood which lies within the London Borough of Lambeth. The title ‘Norwood’ refers back to the ‘Nice North Wooden’ that was previously used for the hilly and wooded space to the north of Croydon

An autumnal view of Finsbury Circus Gardens which is situated within the Metropolis of London. The park dates again to 1606 making it the oldest public park in London

The roof backyard at No 1 Poultry, within the Metropolis of London on the junction of Poultry and Queen Victoria Road. The terrace has panoramic views throughout the town

The U.S. Embassy is situated in 9 Elms on the financial institution of the River Thames. It’s the largest American embassy in Western Europe

An evening view of Winter Wonderland and Mayfair. Winter Wonderland is situated in Hyde Park which options an array of festive points of interest together with a Ferris wheel and ice rink

The Emirates Stadium (proper) is situated in Holloway and is residence to Arsenal Soccer Membership. Former Arsenal F.C. stadium, which was residence to the membership between 1913 and 2006 and is now an condo complicated named Highbury Sq. (left)