AEW Announces First Dynamite Date In New York

January 20, 2020
All Elite Wrestling has encountered some points reserving venues in locations with loads of WWE affect. Cody Rhodes was fairly open about that previously. Now they lastly landed a Dynamite in New York.

The corporate introduced right now that AEW will maintain a Dynamite taping in Rochester, New York on March 18th.

#AEWDynamite is coming to the Blue Cross Area when All Elite Wrestling makes its Empire State debut on Wed, March 18th!

Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, January 24th at Midday Japanese Time

Tickets go on sale this Friday. AEW might nonetheless be working their manner as much as New York Metropolis, however touchdown a date within the state of New York continues to be an enormous win for them.



ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

