AEW Announces Title Match For Upcoming Dynamite

December 28, 2019
AEW will begin out 2020 with an enormous present from Jacksonville, however they wanted to alter up one plan.

Riho will now not defend the AEW Girls’s World Title towards Kris Statlander. As an alternative, she’s going to defend her title in a deadly four-way match. Tony Khan has now revealed that Statlander will nonetheless get her title shot.

Quite than pressure Kris to decide on between her title shot or preserving her phrase on a dedication she made earlier than signing right here, we’re permitting her to do each. The champion Riho will defend vs. #2 Britt/#three Shida/#four Nyla in a four means title match. The winner defends vs. #1 Kris on January eight

We’ll have to attend and see who’s AEW Girls’s World Champion on January eighth. All Elite Wrestling’s resident alien Kris Statlander remains to be getting her title shot.

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 27, 2019



