AEW Bash At The Beach Beats WWE NXT In Viewership

AEW introduced Bash At The Seashore again with Dynamite this week. They ran opposing WWE NXT but once more. How did they stack up?

Showbuzz Each day studies that AEW Dynamite gained this week’s viewership battle with 940,000. They scored a zero.38 within the 18-49 demographic. WWE NXT drew 700,000 viewers with a zero.21 within the 18-49 demographic.

AEW Dynamite pulled in 947,000 viewers on January eighth. Additionally they did a .36 within the 18-49 demographic. WWE NXT introduced in 721,000 viewers with a .19 within the 18-49 demographic.

The earlier week didn’t characteristic a stay NXT present. AEW Dynamite introduced in 967,000 viewers on January 1st whereas WWE NXT introduced in 548,000.