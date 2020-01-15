AEW Bash At The Beach Match Changed

AEW is bringing Bash At The Seaside again, however one match should change.

Superior Kong shouldn’t be medically cleared to compete tonight. We wouldn’t have any extra info as to what the precise drawback is presently. Now Brandi Rhodes can be filling in for her of their beforehand booked match with Mel towards Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander.

Brandi Rhodes was not anticipating to wrestle tonight, however she needed to fill in. Hopefully, Superior Kong is okay and regardless of the problem is doesn’t preserve her from the Chris Jericho Cruise.