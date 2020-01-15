AEW Bash At The Beach Results – January 15, 2020

Welcome to Ringside Information’ stay outcomes protection for a really particular episode of AEW Dynamite.

Tonight’s present will probably be themed round Dusty Rhodes’ brainchild PPV, Bash on the Seashore. Which means we’re getting some surfer vibes, together with a reasonably stacked card. The largest match of which is the four-way tag to find out the primary contenders, that includes Adam Web page & Kenny Omega, Proud & Highly effective, Greatest Buddies, and The Younger Bucks. This may little doubt be a typical high-octane AEW tag match that blows your thoughts earlier than you may have a second to consider logic or promoting.

One other tag match tonight sees the 63-year outdated Diamond Dallas Web page come out of retirement to group with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall. Their opponents will probably be MJF, & The Butcher & The Blade. I’m personally not a fan of AEW’s multiple-stories-at-one-time-to-prolong-feuds factor, I simply suppose it’s foolish to have Cody in mini-feuds with The Butcher & The Blade, in addition to Darby Allin, whereas actually mad at MJF. But Cody isn’t even on this match, however QT Marshall is, go determine.

One man who doesn’t have a number of feuds at any given time nevertheless, is everybody’s favorite renegade, Jon Moxley. Final week Moxley feigned becoming a member of The Inside Circle in a enjoyable, albeit predictable, section, earlier than smashing Jericho with a bottle of the bubble. Tonight he faces Sammy Guevara, however you’ll be able to wager The Inside Circle could have extra in retailer.

And the opposite matches tonight embody PAC Vs. Darby Allin, and Superior Kong & Mel Vs. Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander, whereas Cody will reply MJF’s problem after being instructed to attend every week by Arn Anderson. And that’s the preview for tonight’s present.