AEW Bash At The Beach To Receive Special Entrance Stage

January 15, 2020
AEW is holding Bash At The Seaside earlier than they set sail on the Chris Jericho Cruise. It needs to be a very good present and a really particular attraction on TNT as nicely.

Whereas talking to ESPN, Nick Jackson defined that since All Elite Wrestling solely has 4 pay-per-views a 12 months they will costume up particular Dynamites. It feels like they’ve one thing particular in retailer for Miami.

“Our plan is to do four pay-per-views a year, so we realized we have to dress up some of the shows on Wednesday to not fall into a formula. Try to make some of them feel more special than other ones. That was the thinking process on this. To bring something back from the past that has such a cool history.”

AEW Dynamite subsequent week will even be a really particular episode. We count on to see professional wrestling motion from the Chris Jericho Cruise. It received’t be a reside present. All Elite Wrestling will nonetheless have two weeks in a row with a really distinctive look for his or her professional wrestling product on TNT.

