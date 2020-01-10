AEW Beats WWE Main Roster Programming In Canada

AEW has lots of passionate followers throughout the globe at this level. They could want to determine a technique to get to Canada quickly as a result of they love All Elite Wrestling.

The Wrestling Observer Publication famous that the December 23rd RAW pulled 203,600 Canadian viewers. SmackDown on December 20th did 129,500 viewers in Canada as effectively. That they had 25-49 demographic of 99,300 and 41,300 followers respectively.

It was famous that these numbers are literally decrease than AEW receives, particularly contemplating the important thing demographic.

Meaning it fell considerably beneath what AEW does in the important thing demo, though beat all however a couple of weeks of AEW in general. Smackdown was harm as a result of it went head-to-head with the 2 greatest sports activities attracts on Canadian tv,

To be truthful, they’d hockey competitors in Canada and that’s a giant factor for that nation. It’s nonetheless very attention-grabbing to see how effectively All Elite Wrestling appears to be doing in Canada regardless of not bringing a present to their nation but.