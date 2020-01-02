AEW Brings Real-Life Romance Drama Into Dynamite Storyline

AEW had a fascinating alternative out there for them. Joey Janela and Penelope Ford are each on their roster and so they had been an merchandise in actual life. AEW additionally employs Ford’s present boyfriend Kip Sabian.

Click on right here for our full AEW Dynamite outcomes.

Throughout AEW Dynamite this week, Joey Janela was slicing a backstage promo. He didn’t get very far till Penelope Ford hit him with a low-blow similar to Chyna used to do.

Janela fell and held his jewels whereas Ford and Kip Sabian chuckled and walked off. It seems that AEW goes to capitalize on this real-life storyline in some type or style.

In actual life everybody concerned is an expert and Janela has spoken about his breakup with Ford prior to now. There’s no backstage warmth, however it’s fascinating that that is getting consideration.