AEW Coach Back On The Road After Surgery

AEW has lots of people backstage to make the present work. When somebody is gone their presence is missed, particularly since there aren’t a ton of individuals round to fill these roles.

Jerry Lynn wanted surgical procedure not too long ago after an MRI revealed he had a bulging disk. He’s again and feeling good as soon as once more. He’s in Jacksonville for Dynamite this week.

The veteran shared a video of himself to thank followers for the well-wishes and prayers that they despatched his means. “We’re good to go,” he mentioned.

Referee Aubrey Edwards was additionally very completely happy to see Jerry Lynn as soon as once more as she tweeted out:

One in all my happiest moments yesterday was seeing @itsjerrylynn again at work and giving him an enormous hug. Soooo completely happy to have you ever again! We missed you!

Jerry Lynn put his physique by means of a long time of punishment within the professional wrestling ring. This was one of many chief the explanation why his surgical procedure was crucial. Now he’s again and able to go as AEW Dynamite heads in 2020.