AEW Considering Adding Commissioner Role To Dynamite

AEW is doing loads of fascinating issues, however now it appears to be like like they might be bringing a brand new twist to an older concept.

Wrestle Votes stories that All Elite Wrestling is contemplating introducing a commissioner position. It was additionally famous identify to look at is Taz. This might be an effective way to make use of the Human Suplex Machine on this system.

Uncommon non-WWE drop: I repeatedly speak to somebody within the wrestling enterprise, circuitously tied to WWE… AEW is contemplating including a commissioner kind determine to TV. Title to look at is Tazz, who just lately completed up w/ his CBS Radio job. Unsure it occurs however fascinating nonetheless.

Taz is showing on AEW Dynamite subsequent week. We’re not actually about what he’ll say. Whether it is revealed that Taz is the brand new commissioner of AEW Dynamite then enterprise may actually decide up in 2020.