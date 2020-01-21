AEW Could Face Interesting Dilemmas With Dynamite On Chris Jericho Cruise

AEW is on the Chris Jericho Cruise proper now. Followers are getting to look at professional wrestling in a really distinctive setting. It is going to be very attention-grabbing to see how every little thing appears on tv.

It was famous on Wrestling Observer Radio that the ring on the Chris Jericho Cruise goes proper as much as the guardrails. There isn’t a house for wrestlers to hit any exterior the ring dives or brawl at ringside.

It was famous that this may be a difficulty since Dynamite has persistently featured such high-flying motion.

They famous that the ringside space may be adjusted once they document for Dynamite. In the event that they don’t transfer issues round then we’re prone to be in for an attention-grabbing evening of professional wrestling.

One other factor that may be price being attentive to is the truth that they’re on a cruise ship and not using a roof. Crusing within the Bahamas may be enjoyable, however it might additionally lead to a sudden downpour resulting from tropical climate.

If it begins raining on the ring then there’s nothing they will do to hold on. Dave Meltzer famous that they will all the time postpone the matches till after it stops raining. Additionally they must get these grasp tapes again to america to air on TNT this week.

We beforehand reported that AEW is utilizing two planes to make sure the Grasp tapes get to Atlanta.

We’ll must see what AEW finally ends up airing on Dynamite this week. It actually will likely be an attention-grabbing present.