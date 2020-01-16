AEW Could Have Trouble Picking Day For Second Television Show

AEW signed an enormous enlargement of their take care of WarnerMedia. This may see the corporate present one other present, however what day will it air?

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned AEW’s state of affairs. He additionally defined how the expiration of that contract might be excellent timing to get an excellent take care of WWE’s assist in some methods.

AEW Darkish will doubtless be the brand new secondary present. The wish to make it a powerful B-Degree present which is what AEW Darkish already is.

Meltzer famous that AEW Darkish can’t air on Monday or Wednesdays or Fridays due to professional wrestling competitors. AEW mentioned that they may by no means run towards the NFL which implies Mondays and Sundays aren’t occurring both. Saturdays may also battle with their very own pay-per-views. Tuesdays and Thursdays don’t work for TNT when the NBA is in season.

The likelihood is there that AEW Darkish might air on a distinct WarnerMedia channel akin to TruTV, TBS, and even HBO. The brand new HBO streaming service can be a risk. We’ll need to see what occurs subsequent, however we’re assured to get much more AEW motion with their new WarnerMedia deal.