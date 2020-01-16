AEW Dark Results: First-Ever AEW Women’s Tables Match

AEW held matches earlier than and after Dynamite this week. They may air on AEW Darkish subsequent Tuesday and a first-ever match might be part of that present.

Click on right here for our full AEW Dynamite “Bash At The Beach” outcomes.

Taz was on commentary alongside Excalibur for AEW Darkish.

The primary match of the evening noticed Large Swole defeat Diamante. Then Nyla Rose beat Shanna in a tables match.

After AEW Dynamite’s “Bash At The Beach” was over that they had much more motion for the stay crowd.

Darkish Order’s Evil Uno and Stu Grayson took on Sonny Kiss & Brandon Cutler. The Darkish Order gained as Grayson pinned Sonny Kiss.

Robust Hearts vs Jurassic Specific was subsequent. The Jurassic Specific gained that contest.