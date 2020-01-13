AEW Drops Hint About New Dark Order Member

AEW has a number of stables and the Darkish Order is trying to develop in numbers. A touch was supplied about who is perhaps the Darkish Order’s subsequent recruit throughout this week’s Being The Elite.

Hangman Web page is having a really tough time. Kenny Omega found that he was drunk backstage at Dynamite and he needed to take care of it. Because the digicam panned over, it clearly confirmed that Michael Nakazawa was trying on the Darkish Order’s web site on his telephone.

The Darkish Order recruited the Beaver Boys after they have been signed to AEW. Maybe Nakazawa will quickly be part of their hooded ranks.

You may take a look at the episode of Being The Elite under in addition to a screenshot of Michael Nakazawa’s telephone.