AEW Dynamite Cold Open Video Says ‘It Doesn’t Feel Like Winning’ So Far

AEW is coming residence tonight. It began in Jacksonville and now the corporate is kicking off 2020 with a present dwell from Each day’s Place.

The corporate has a loaded present scheduled for tonight. This will probably be a particular episode and AEW is placing a little bit further effort into tonight’s manufacturing.

They’ll have a really particular venue for tonight’s present. Struggle For The Fallen was housed in Each day’s Place and that occasion had a novel ambiance. This may very well be an important alternative for AEW to attract some folks in as they channel surf simply as a result of unusual setting for a professional wrestling occasion.

The general theme of the chilly open facilities round how The Elite haven’t began off on the precise foot with AEW. Kenny Omega, The Younger Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Hangman Web page all suffered losses and have fallen laborious. Now they’re on the lookout for redemption, or maybe they’ll fall as soon as once more.

You possibly can try the video that AEW will air as a chilly open beneath. Tonight may very well be an important night time for the corporate. WWE NXT won’t be dwell, however they might additionally offered competitors with their Greatest Of present.

Quite a lot of issues are introduced for AEW Dynamite this week, however you additionally by no means know what surprises 2020 would possibly carry.