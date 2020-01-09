News TV SHOWS

AEW Dynamite Defeats WWE NXT In First Live Head To Head Of 2020

January 10, 2020
AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT ran dwell exhibits in opposition to one another for the primary time in 2020. How did the Wednesday Evening Wars end up after we crossed into a brand new decade?

Showbuzz Every day stories that AEW Dynamite pulled in 947,000 viewers on January eighth. Additionally they did a .36 within the 18-49 demographic.

WWE NXT introduced in 721,000 viewers with a .19 within the 18-49 demographic. This marks AEW’s second win over WWE NXT of 2020.

Final week AEW Dynamite drew 967,000 viewers this week. WWE NXT introduced in 548,000 with their episode on the USA Community with a best-of January 1st present.



