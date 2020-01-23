AEW Dynamite Down In Viewership — Still Defeats WWE NXT

AEW Dynamite introduced a really particular episode from the Chris Jericho Cruise this week. It was pretaped towards WWE NXT’s stay present. How did the Wednesday Evening Wars end up this week?

Showbuzz Every day stories that AEW Dynamite pulled in 871,000 viewers this week for his or her particular Chris Jericho version of Dynamite. WWE NXT introduced in 769,000 viewers.

Dynamite is definitely down this week from final week’s 940,000 viewers. NXT is barely up from final week’s 700,000 viewership.

AEW Dynamite may be down a bit this week, however it nonetheless marks one other week in 2020 the place they’ve defeated NXT in viewership.